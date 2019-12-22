CypriumNews

Liverpool win their first FIFA Club World Cup title

Liverpool Win FIFA Club World Cup title

England’s Liverpool won their first 2019 FIFA Club World Cup title after beating Brazil’s Flamengo 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

Champions League winners Liverpool beat the Brazilian side as their Brazilian star Roberto Firmino scored at the 99th minute in extra time at Khalifa International Stadium as Qatar is this year’s host nation.

Brazilian forward Firmino also carried his team to the final, scoring a vital goal in the injury time of the second half against Mexican club Monterrey.

Mexican football club Monterrey defeated Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties to finish at third place at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 on Saturday.

Following a 2-2 draw against Al Hilal, Monterrey beat Al Hilal 4-3 on penalties.

With this bronze medal in the tournament, the Mexican club equal their best-ever performance at the Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup was founded in 2000 and is organized by football’s global governing body. The winners of six continental confederations as well as the league champion of the host nation take part in the FIFA Club World Cup.

