Ankara, Baku, Tbilisi to hold trilateral meeting

Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are set to have a trilateral diplomatic meeting slated for Dec. 23, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held in Tbilisi on 23 December 2019,” the statement said.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers will evaluate the progress in trilateral cooperation and discuss recent regional and global developments.

The 7th summit was held in Istanbul in 2018, and participants expressed satisfaction over cooperation-themed policies in sectors such as health, tourism, transportation, innovation, digitalization, and construction.

