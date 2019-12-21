Cyprus: Turkey is trying to create a crisis, but we won’t go down that road,

President Anastasiades on Friday said that we will not follow Turkey in the path it has chosen to create a crisis, but rather we will continue to insist that international law, the EU, friendly countries and especially Greece can assist us in playing the role of a preventive force so that any action by Turkey can be successfully tackled.

Speaking during his visit to an army camp in the village of Kornos, accompanied by Defence Minister Savvas Angelides, Anastasiades said once again that our side aims at creating those conditions which will lead to a productive dialogue and to a solution to the Cyprus problem. He pointed out that the dialogue must lead to a functioning state based on EU principles and values ​​that respect human rights.

Anastasiades said that we do not seek the militarization of the state, even though we are provoked and we will not respond to these provocations, pointing out that the National Guard is able to defend the territorial integrity of South Cyprus.

Anastasiades said that all these provocations are taking place following the recent meeting called by UN Secretary-General in Berlin, with the Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci and the prospect of a conference in order to agree on the terms of reference that will allow the resumption of the talks.

He said that our side has expressed its determination and will to assist the UNSG in his effort but has, at the same time, made it clear that in order for a dialogue to resume, we must have more than a few terms of reference agreed upon. Anastasiades said once again that Turkey needs to finally realize that it must stop its actions against the sovereign rights of a UN and an EU member state.

Anastasiades reaffirmed that we will continue our efforts and added that at the same time it is not possible for some of us to expect that we will engage in a dialogue under the Turkish threats in order to establish what they have demanded during the Crans Montana talks in the summer of 2017, thus a military base and permanent presence of the Turkish army.

He went on to say that Cyprus does not need the presence of such military forces.