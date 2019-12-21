Cyprus leaders to attend opening of exhibition of G/C art and T/C audiovisual material on Jan 31

President Nicos Anastasiades and President Mustafa Akinci will attend the opening of an art exhibition and presentation of audiovisual material, exchanged between the two communities in Cyprus. The opening will be held on January 31, 2020.

Greek Cypriot co-president of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Culture Androulla Vassiliou told CNA that the opening of the exhibition will be held at Ledra Palace Hotel, in the buffer zone, in the presence of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, and representatives of the UNDP and the European Union. Members of the diplomatic corps, the Mayors of Nicosia and Famagusta, and the persons whom the works of art belong to have also been invited to the opening.

The exhibition will be open at the Ledra Palace on February 1, 2020, for artists and journalists. The works will then be handed over to the Cultural Services, which will undertake to exhibit them in Nicosia for the public.

Vassiliou noted that part of the audiovisual material of Turkish Cypriot artists will also be presented at the Ledra Palace.

In September, the two communities exchanged the works of art and audiovisual material, in the framework of an agreement between President Anastasiades and President Akinci on February 26.

Vassiliou said the works of art were restored with funds from the European Commission, adding that many had been damaged by damp and some could not be restored.

A total of 219 works of art were returned to the Greek Cypriot community, of which only 50 will be exhibited at the Ledra Palace, due to lack of space. Most of the works belong to the Famagusta Municipal Gallery. Many are the work of Paul Georgiou and were found in his atelier and his home in Famagusta. Others are the work of Stelios Votsis, which were found at the port of Famagusta, having returned from an exhibition in England prior to 1974. Vassiliou said that for around 10% of the works the artists have not been determined. Many paintings are portraits, which may be identified by visitors to the exhibitions.

Vassiliou also said that a publication with photographs and material about the works of art is being prepared.