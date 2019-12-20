Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas charged with causing teenager’s death by dangerous driving

The wife of a US diplomat has been charged with causing the death of British teenager Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) informed the 19-year-old’s family of the charge on Friday.

Anne Sacoolas was involved in a crash in which Mr Dunn died outside an RAF base in Northamptonshire in August.

She returned to the US following the collision after claiming diplomatic immunity through her husband’s work.

The CPS has now announced it has charged Mrs Sacoolas, 42, with causing death by dangerous driving.

It comes after Northamptonshire Police interviewed Mrs Sacoolas in America and handed their completed file of evidence on Mr Dunn’s death to the CPS last month.

On Tuesday, Mr Dunn’s parents met Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley to discuss the case.

They previously travelled to the US in a bid to get Mrs Sacoolas to return to the UK and met President Donald Trump at the White House, where they were told she was in the next room and they rejected an offer to meet her .

Mr Dunn was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in the fatal crash outside RAF Croughton on 27 August.

His family are taking legal action against Mr Raab following a row over the diplomatic immunity granted to Mrs Sacoolas, whose husband is thought to be a US intelligence officer.

The Foreign Office has previously said it would oppose the family’s legal action and invited them to drop the challenge.

They have also warned they will seek court costs if the family pursue and fail with their action.