Duke of Edinburgh taken to hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has been taken to hospital for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Prince Philip, 98, travelled from Sandringham, where he spends much of his time since retiring, to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Friday as a precautionary measure on advice of his doctor.

He was not taken by ambulance and it was a planned admission.

The palace announcement came as the Queen arrived at the Norfolk estate after travelling from the capital on Friday.

A Buckingham Palace statement said: “The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

The duke is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

The Prince has suffered ill health in recent years:

2008 : Philip was admitted to hospital for a chest infection and was discharged three days later.

2018 The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital for a planned operation on his hip.