Brexit Means Two Guarantor Countries Not in EU

The issue of direct flights has been on the government’s agenda for some time now, TRNC Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said. He added that a technical formula is needed in order to solve this problem.

He went on to say that: “Following Brexit, the UK will be the second guarantor country that is not in the European Union”, adding that the Cyprus problem, which has not been solved for 45 years now, is unlikely to be solved anytime soon. “For this reason, there is no longer any meaning in violating people’s freedom of travel”, Tatar said.

Noting that the Turkish Cypriots living in Britain have made their voice heard on the issue of direct flights on every possible platform, Tatar added that the Turkish Cypriots in Britain have a strong lobby, which is very significant.