Akıncı: Cyprus solution needed urgently

President Akıncı stated that the steps taken in the South to unilaterally benefit from the natural resources around Cyprus bring similar steps to be taken in the north and emphasized that the latest developments in Cyprus have transcended the urgency of a solution and transformed the needs of the region.

“All our efforts are free from tension in our region and in our region; to contribute to the establishment of conditions in which cooperation, peace and peace prevail.”

Adopting an understanding of transforming natural wealth into an opportunity to bring peace and prosperity to the whole of Cyprus has become a more urgent need with the fact that military aircraft are deployed in the South and North of the Island. ”

President Akıncı, who said the negative consequences of the preference of trying to establish superiority with the policy of tension instead of our proposals based on sharing and joint management is needed, repeated the call for consensus. he recalled that the proposal was still on the table.

President Akıncı said in a statement that the South’s new military relations with Israel and unmanned aerial vehicles purchased in this context will increase the concerns.

It reached a different dimension with the agreements which are a reflection of the policy of ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

From time to time, even the issue of giving military bases to some foreign countries in the South of Cyprus is raised.

It is also known that military ships of some countries are provided with convenience in ports.

In addition, the arrangements that will enable the sale of arms to the Greek Cypriot side, which has been brought up again in the United States, is a negative development. ”

President Akıncı’s written statement is as follows:

“All our efforts are free from tension in our region and in our region; to contribute to the formation of conditions in which cooperation, peace and peace prevail. The solution of the Cyprus problem has not only been a need of our island but has become the need of our region.

The tension, which began with the unilateral effort to exploit the natural resources around Cyprus, reached a different dimension with the agreements with some countries in the region, which are a reflection of the policy of ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriots. From time to time, even the issue of giving military bases to some foreign countries in the South of Cyprus is raised. It is also known that military ships of some countries are provided with convenience in ports. Finally, the new military relations with Israel and the unmanned aerial vehicles purchased within this framework are of the kind that will further raise concerns. In addition, the arrangements that will enable the sale of arms to the Greek Cypriot side, which has been brought up again in the United States, are a negative development.