Turkish Vice President Oktay: “UAV will protect interests of TRNC and Turkey”

Turkey Breaking News Cyprus
by CypriumNews Reporting1
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay stated that the first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) which arrived at Geçitkale Airport will protect the interests of both the TRNC and Turkey.

Oktay made a statement through his social media account Twitter regarding TB2 type UAV flight video and noted “Our first UAV arrived at Geçitkale Airport to perform duty in the Eastern Mediterranean and will protect the interests of both the TRNC and Turkey and also serve to the security of the region and peace. Good luck with it”.

