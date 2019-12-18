CypriumNews

Discover Cyprus

Ozil removed from computer game in China over Uighur comments

Premier League Breaking News China Turkish Süper Lig
by CypriumNews Reporting0
Mesut Ozil

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil has been removed from Konami’s eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020 computer game in China over his comments about the country’s treatment of its Uighur Muslims.

NetEase, which publishes the PES franchise in China, confirmed on Wednesday it will remove Ozil from all three existing titles, including the flagship PES 2020 Mobile.

“The German player Ozil posted an extreme statement about China on social media,” NetEase said in a statement on Weibo on Wednesday.

Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, posted messages of social media last week calling minority Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and criticized both China’s crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.

China’s foreign ministry said Ozil was “deceived by fake news” as social media platforms in the country such as Weibo were flooded with angry messages.

Ozil has received support from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who defended the player’s right to express his opinion.

Related posts

Greeks march to mark anniversary of 1973 student revolt

CypriumNews Reporting

Turkish muscle flexing in Mediterranean rekindles Cyprus peace efforts

CypriumNews Reporting

Brexit: Hammond says PM’s demands ‘wreck’ chance of new deal

CypriumNews Reporting

Leave a review

CypriumNews
News from Cyprus and around the World
@2019 - cypriumnews.com. All Right Reserved.