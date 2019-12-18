CypriumNews

Appeal to find bone marrow donor for UK Cypriot

by CypriumNews Reporting
Stella Charalambous

Stella Charalambous, originally from North London and now living in Cyprus, is in desperate need of a bone marrow donor due to a serious case of Leukaemia.

Stella is 45-years-old, a wife, and mother to a 3-year-old child.

We are appealing to the community aged between 17- 55 years of age to register online for a cheek swab kit – www.dkms.org.uk

The procedure if a match is non-invasive and there are no known health risks.

If you need more information please contact Androulla and her team at the Leukaemia Cancer Society 020 8374 4821.

 

