Appeal to find bone marrow donor for UK Cypriot

Stella Charalambous, originally from North London and now living in Cyprus, is in desperate need of a bone marrow donor due to a serious case of Leukaemia.

Stella is 45-years-old, a wife, and mother to a 3-year-old child.

We are appealing to the community aged between 17- 55 years of age to register online for a cheek swab kit – www.dkms.org.uk

The procedure if a match is non-invasive and there are no known health risks.

If you need more information please contact Androulla and her team at the Leukaemia Cancer Society 020 8374 4821.

